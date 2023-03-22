SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a performance by Wyoming Baroque March 31 at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the WCA Box Office.
Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, Sheridan College's Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies, directs Sheridan College's professional ensemble-in-residence, Wyoming Baroque. According to their official website, the group brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th-century repertoire.
The concert program, titled "Heroes and Heroines, "reflects how heroism has inspired musical artists for centuries and will feature various works by Barbara Strozzi, Antonio Vivaldi, Georg Phillipp Telemann, and George Frideric Handel.
Bergman said Wyoming Baroque's performance portrays a spectrum of emotions during the concert.
"Handel's aria Where Shall I Fly from 'Hercules' and Telemann's composition 'Burlesque de Quixotte''feature sonic portraits of high adventure, while Barbara Strozzi's tragic cantata Lagrime mie (Tears of Mine) gives voice to a broken heart," Bergman said. "Hear all this music and more when Wyoming Baroque takes the stage at Kinnison Hall."
Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for seniors/veterans; $10 for students (K-12, non-SC).
For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360.