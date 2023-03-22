Wyoming Baroque[20].jpg

Wyoming Baroque performs at Sheridan College. 

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a performance by Wyoming Baroque March 31 at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the WCA Box Office.  

Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, Sheridan College's Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies, directs Sheridan College's professional ensemble-in-residence, Wyoming Baroque. According to their official website, the group brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th-century repertoire.  

