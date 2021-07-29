SHERIDAN — To make it easier for Wyoming communities and Main Street programs to participate in the 2021 Community Transformation Workshop, the Wyoming Business Council offered full and partial registration scholarships.
The Business Council extended its deadline to Aug. 10 and increased scholarships from $800 to $1,000 for one registration fee for one individual per community. A second person per community also may apply for a $500 scholarship toward registration, $100 greater than the $400 previously offered.
Meals and lodging are not included.
From Sept. 15-17, commercial district revitalization professionals from across the country will come together in Cheyenne to learn how strategy, through the lens of the refreshed Main Street approach, guides successful efforts to transform and sustain communities.
Led by instructors from the National Main Street Center and expert in real estate and economic development, Donovan Rypkema, the workshop will include hands-on projects and assignments in Cheyenne and the nearby Main Street community of Laramie. Main Street America Institute is offering the in-person workshop and will be adhering to all local or state COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release.