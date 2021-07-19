CHEYENNE — To make it easier for Wyoming communities and Main Street programs to participate in the 2021 Community Transformation Workshop, the Wyoming Business Council is offering full and partial registration scholarships.
Scholarships are available to cover the $800 registration fee for one individual per community. A second person per community also may apply for a $400 scholarship toward registration. Meals and lodging are not included.
"The Community Transformation Workshop provides an educational and inspiring way to learn to join together and transform your community," said Kayla Kler, Wyoming Main Street project manager. "We are thrilled to be able to share and host this workshop in Wyoming this year and encourage anyone passionate about their community to join us in September."
From September 15 to 17, commercial district revitalization professionals from across the country will come together in Cheyenne to learn how strategy, through the lens of the refreshed Main Street Approach, guides successful efforts to transform and sustain our communities.
Led by instructors from the National Main Street Center and expert in real estate and economic development, Donovan Rypkema, the Workshop will include hands-on projects and assignments in Cheyenne and the nearby Main Street community of Laramie.
Main Street America Institute is pleased to be offering this in-person workshop and will be adhering to all local or state COVID-19 guidelines.