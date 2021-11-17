SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Business Council opened the application portal for the Connect Wyoming program Monday.
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, 2022, from internet service providers proposing qualifying projects. The program is designed to provide infrastructure funding to improve broadband access to unserved and underserved areas across the state and is contingent upon legislative appropriations.
All infrastructure will be installed, owned and operated by the applicant.
Applications will be reviewed in mid-January.
Information and costs provided in the applications will help WBC staff better understand the level of funding necessary to cover the broadband needs across the state and will be included in the requests to the Legislature for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act or other federal infrastructure funding received by the state of Wyoming.
Interested applicants must provide mapping information to the Wyoming Broadband Map in addition to completing the application.
The application, along with program information, mapping guidelines, evaluation criteria, and a sample contract are available online.
Program rules and rules regarding Confidential Provider Information may be viewed under Business Council and the “Broadband Development Grant Program.”
For more information, contact connectwyoming@wyo.gov.