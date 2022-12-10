Wreaths across America
Republican Women of Sheridan County and other volunteers placed wreaths across veterans’ graves at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

 Allayana Darrow | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Veterans Commission invites the public to attend a ceremony for Wyoming’s state remembrance wreath Dec. 12 at the Wyoming State Capitol. The ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America program that honors all veterans and active military members during the holidays. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will host the ceremony. Featured speakers will be Gov. Mark Gordon and the adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter.

