SHERIDAN — Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host two community conversations in February.
Bill Barron, Mountain West regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will be in Sheridan to engage the local community in conversations on climate solutions.
“Climate Solutions for Wyoming,” will include a presentation and conversation Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at Welcome Market Hall, located at 841 Broadway St. Refreshments will be served.
“Coffee and Climate Conversation” will be Feb. 5 starting at 10 a.m. at Java Moon, located at 176 N. Main St. Coffee will be provided.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, national grassroots climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change through building relationships with members of Congress across the political spectrum to find common ground on climate change solutions.
For more information, call 307-763-6015 or email cathi@fiberpipe.net. The event is free and open to the community.