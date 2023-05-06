CASPER — The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame has selected 25 inductees for the Class of 2023.
Sheridan County's Woodrow Wilson Moreland of Big Horn is among the inductees.
The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting April 29. The 10th annual induction ceremony will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Sept. 15-16. It is open to the public. The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.
Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored more than 50 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors. The State Board also selected several nominees.
Formed for historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF's chief goal is, "to preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”