SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Craft Brewers Summit will take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center Oct. 14-15.
The inaugural technical summit for the brewing industry in Sheridan will feature two days of seminars, a trade show and networking events with regional breweries and suppliers.
Seminar topics include taproom event management, financial planning for small brewers, brewery operations, advanced brewing techniques, new hop trends and more.
The cost to attend is $100 for members and $125 for nonmembers.
Part of the event includes Relish, a collaboration showcase featuring one-of-a-kind craft beers brewed for the event, served alongside curated food pairings. The event is a partnership with SAGE Community Arts. Tickets for Relish cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door.
More details can be found at wyocraftbrewersguild.com.