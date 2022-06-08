SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $464,946.25 to 32 grant projects around the state at a recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theater and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, architectural planning and educational programming.
Sheridan County's lone recipient of grant money was the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, which received $15,000. The money will go toward continued administrative funding for WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY is serves as an extension to the theater's longstanding mission of being an education center. It seeks to reach community members of all ages and provide opportunities for engagement through theater.