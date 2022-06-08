11-13-21 WYO Play Young Filmmakers_SD 003.jpg
From left, Ash, Louis and Grey, played by Lilliana Kerns, Ewan Duncan and Ophelia Brandow respectively, scour through books looking for something during rehearsal for Sheridan High School's fall drama Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. While Sheridan provides several opportunities for students to get involved in the theatrical world, there are fewer opportunities for filmmakers, according to WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon. WYO PLAY is hoping to fill those gaps through its new Future Filmmakers program.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $464,946.25 to 32 grant projects around the state at a recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theater and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, architectural planning and educational programming. 

Sheridan County's lone recipient of grant money was the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, which received $15,000. The money will go toward continued administrative funding for WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY is serves as an extension to the theater's longstanding mission of being an education center. It seeks to reach community members of all ages and provide opportunities for engagement through theater.

