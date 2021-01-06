LARAMIE — Celebrating its fourth year starting Feb. 1, the free Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses is offering new services called working webinars for past and current participants.
Volunteers from past competitions will act as peer mentors in the working webinars and help current participants make risk tolerance decisions that are right for their business.
Planned working webinar topics include:
• Where does my internet service provider’s security responsibility start and stop?
• Getting the most security out of your computer’s operating system
• High tech, medium tech and low tech ways to manage passwords
• Speed security mentoring from your non-technical security team members
• Creating fun security awareness and training programs for your company
• How do I choose the best antivirus software for my business?
Working webinars are partially sponsored by the Microsoft TechSpark program.
Companies participating in the webinars will leave with policies, tools and a better understanding of how to manage their risks.
The competition encourages a human-centric approach to cyber leadership in small businesses that don’t have full time technology help, thus peer-to-peer mentoring is important.
In addition to a peer mentor, the competition offers cybersecurity business counseling services from CyberWyoming. Cybersecurity business counseling services help establish a cyber leader in the office who may not be technically inclined but is provided the tools and support to be successful in protecting the company.
“We have had office specialists, marketing managers, and HR managers take the lead on cybersecurity in some offices with great success,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming, “You do not have to be technical at all.”
The competition winners speak at the Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 6-8. In addition, winners and participants will be featured in statewide press releases and on CyberWyoming’s website.
To enter the competition, email info@cyberwyoming.org or download the application on www.cyberwyoming.org’s website. Final entries are due to the judges on Aug. 31 and CyberWyoming helps participants write up the reports. The judges are recruited via economic development agencies throughout the state and are unknown to CyberWyoming’s staff that helps businesses reach their goals.
All small businesses, nonprofits and home based businesses are welcome to enter.
While there is no entry fee, participants in the competition should be prepared for possible financial outlays to upgrade software, purchase hardware and purchase cyber related services from attorneys, insurance agents or IT professionals.
Winners in 2020 were Craftco of Sheridan, Wyoming Roofing LLC of Sheridan and Gillette, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Winners in 2019 were First Northern Bank of Buffalo, Laramie Reproductive Health and Laramie’s Historic Railroad Depot. Winners in 2018 were First Federal Bank & Trust of Sheridan, Language I/O of Cheyenne and Wind Hosting of Lander.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cybersecure. The final step is submitting the documentation to the judges, chosen by local economic development agencies.