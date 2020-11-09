CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, with its partners from the Wyoming Office of Apprenticeships and the Wyoming Department of Education, is hosting a virtual apprenticeship fair from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. The fair will take place on Zoom to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Representatives of the DWS Apprenticeship Grants program, as well as employers and training providers, will discuss the apprenticeship process and explain the benefits. The public is invited to ask questions and join in the discussions.
The schedule for the fair, via Zoom at bit.ly/2Ua9b3m, is as follows:
• 4:30 p.m., welcome from DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley, J.D.,
and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow
• 4:35 p.m., Christina West, DWS Workforce Centers
• 4:45 p.m., Sharon Geissler and Lukas Cramer, DWS Apprenticeship Grants program
• 5 p.m., Mike Broad, Wyoming Office of Apprenticeships
• 5:15 p.m., Penny Fletcher, Laramie County Community College
• 5:30 p.m., Laura Baker, Cyber Wyoming
• 5:45 p.m., Brenda Morgan, Wyoming Statewide Electrical JATC
• 6 p.m., Eric Trowbridge, Array School of Technology
• 6:15 p.m., David Garcia, Electrical Division, Black Hills Energy
• 6:30 p.m., Larry Fodor, Mechanical Systems Incorporated
• 6:45 p.m., Questions and answers