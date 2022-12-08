Doctor stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Because of the strong link between prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging people to learn more about their personal prediabetes risk through a simple screening option.

Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, estimated one in three Wyoming adults is at high risk of prediabetes, which is when a person’s blood sugar is high but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

Tags

Recommended for you