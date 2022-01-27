SHERIDAN — Wyoming Engineering and Surveying Society will conduct its 102nd annual convention in Sheridan Feb. 2-4 at Ramada Inn by Wyndham.
The annual convention is the society’s only membership event. It provides an opportunity for the society’s members to gather for continuing education, vendor interaction, product review, professional group meetings and social networking.
The convention has technical and educational components that meet the needs of those in the engineering and surveying professions. According to organizers, employers gain value by virtue of increasing their employees technical, managerial and leadership skills throughout the convention program.
Goals of the society include promoting the prestige of the engineering profession, standardizing engineering practice, facilitating cooperation and promoting fellowship among the society members.
For more information, see the society’s website.