CHEYENNE — To date, 15 states have passed legislation calling for a Convention of States to propose amendments to the United States Constitution.
But Wyoming, at least for now, will not be No. 16.
In a 14-16 vote Wednesday, the Wyoming State Senate narrowly voted against Senate Joint Resolution 2, proposed by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, which would invoke language in Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which allows for the calling of a Convention of States to propose constitutional amendments.
The Convention of States is one method of proposing constitutional amendments outlined in Article V, according to Biteman. The other — requiring the vote of two-thirds of the houses of Congress — has been responsible for the 27 constitutional amendments approved thus far in the nation’s history.
According to Article V, more than two-thirds of states — a minimum of 34 — must call for a convention before one can move forward. Currently, 15 states have passed Convention of States resolutions starting with Georgia in 2014. Most recently, Mississippi passed legislation in March 2019.
Wyoming is one of 22 states considering Convention of States legislation in 2021.
If the convention was convened, they would be limited to several amendment topics, according to Biteman. They could discuss amendments to propose fiscal restraints, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and impose term limits on Congress, the judiciary branch and federal government.
Biteman said constitutional amendments were more necessary than ever this year. He particularly expressed interest in imposing term limits.
“We need to drain the swamp, and the swamp’s not going to drain itself,” Biteman said. “The only way to do it is for the states to do it.”
Biteman also said there was value in proposing fiscal restraints as the national debt climbs ever higher.
“Here we are in 2021, $28 trillion is the national debt today,” Biteman said. “$28 trillion. We are on the wrong track ladies and gentlemen, and this thing is not going to fix itself. Burying our heads in the sand and hiding from this problem is only going to make it worse. The longer we wait, the worse it’s going to get…We cannot do this to our children. We cannot. We cannot let our federal government continue on this course to ruin.”
Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, agreed.
“This country is in trouble with our national debt,” Salazar said. “And to those of you with children or grandchildren, they’re going to be left with the bill. This is something that I support…I believe it’s the right course for our state and our nation.”
Speaking against the bill was Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who said a Convention of States was not necessarily a solution to the state’s problems.
“Any process we put forward simply asks that we appoint different individuals to get together and theoretically propose solutions to the problems,” Rothfuss said. “If these individuals exist somewhere, and they know how to work together and solve these problems, why wouldn’t we just elect them (in the state Legislature) or to the United States Congress or to the presidency or to any of the powers, be it executive or legislative, that already exist?”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said, if a convention was convened, the state might not be happy with the eventual results.
“We know what a majority here would want to do… but we’re a very divided country,” Scott said. “If you want to get something done at a constitutional convention, you’re going to have to make some compromises. And what I ask you to think about is what compromises will be made…I ask you to think about that as you vote on this.”
While Convention of States Action, the nonprofit pursuing the passage of Convention of States legislation across the country, has described the proposed legislation as “a non-partisan solution to a bipartisan problem,” the project has been primarily supported by Republican states thus far. Of the 15 states that have passed legislation so far, only Georgia was a blue state in the 2020 presidential election.
The project, described by Convention of States Action as a “fast-growing liberty movement against the tyranny of Washington elite and bureaucratic swamp” has been supported by prominent Republican politicians including Rand Paul, Sarah Palin, Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee and Jeb Bush.
In the vote on Wednesday, both Biteman and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, voted in favor of the resolution.