SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to nine young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members for the 2023-24 school year.
“Investing in the youth of our great state as they work to accomplish their academic goals is important to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President. “We are proud to honor these outstanding individuals with college scholarships to play a small part in helping them achieve their goals.”
The Livingston-King Scholarship, valued at $1,500, is given in honor of Herbert D. Livingston and H.J. King, former presidents of Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, as well as Buddy and Norma Livingston, the parents of former WyFB President Perry Livingston.
The 2023 Livingston-King scholarship was awarded to Madison Greer of Hyattville. She will be a freshman at Sheridan College studying plant science. Her parents are Tyler and Amber Greer.
The five Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships are $500 each. Annamae Hoopes of Sheridan earned the honor. Hoopes will be a freshman at the University of Wyoming pursuing a degree in education. Her parents are Kendal and Lenore Hoopes.
McKinly Hepp of Clearmont also earned the honor. Hepp will be a sophomore at Sheridan College where she is studying rangeland management. Her parents are Randy and Kristen Hepp.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship applications are due March 1 each year and are available online at wyfb.org.