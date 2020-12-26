Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some rain or snow showers this evening. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.