SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship deadline is March 1, 2022. Nine college scholarships totaling $5,500 are offered each year to support Wyoming youth.
Scholarships are available for high school graduates and for those students who are continuing their college education. Applications are available at www.wyfb.org; click on the education tab.
For additional information, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at 307-721-7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org.
Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally.