Game and Fish makes additional cuts to antelope licenses

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has made additional reductions to antelope license quotas for several hunt areas located in Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties. Recent collar data and field observations by wildlife managers indicate further reductions are warranted.

