CHEYENNE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will maintain a December tradition of Wyoming’s Chief Executive talking to AARP Wyoming members when he joins AARP Wyoming for a TeleTown Hall at 11 a.m. Dec. 14.

“Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”

