SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Military Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their new state-of-the-art military vehicle maintenance shop. The new facility, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan, next to the Army National Guard armory, is expected to be completed by 2025.

The facility will play a critical role in ensuring the readiness and operational capabilities of the Wyoming Army National Guard's fleet of vehicles from several of the state's northern armories, according to a press release. Distinguished guests, military officials and community leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate this important milestone in developing the new facility.

