SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Historical Society, and its fundraising arm, the Wyoming Historical Foundation are excited to announce the release of its latest book, “Wyoming History in Art,” a full-color book featuring 30 paintings of important people and events in Wyoming history by the late artist Dave Paulley.
In 1989 the society and foundation commissioned the artist to create 30 original paintings in celebration of Wyoming’s centennial. The works include expeditions as early as 1742, all the way through the 1940s. Giving a voice to the paintings featured in the new publication is a written narrative of each of the paintings by historian and author Dr. Jeremy Johnston.
“Dr. Jeremy Johnston, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, has written fascinating vignettes with information about the subject of each painting,” said Rick Ewig, Wyoming historian, in his foreword of the book.
“Not only did the Society and the Foundation add to the artistic legacy of Wyoming’s history with the original paintings and Paulley’s artistic interpretation of those 30 events,” Ewig added, “but with the exciting and informative extended essays in this book, the Society has compiled an interesting study of so many facets of Wyoming’s history.”
Paulley was a Wyoming native, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and taught himself how to paint. He died in October 2020. The original paintings were recently donated to the American Heritage Center in Laramie where they will be cared for and available for the public to enjoy.
A limited number of “Wyoming History in Art” have been printed and are available to vendors and individuals by contacting the Wyoming State Historical Society at 307-322-3014, or via email to linda@wyshs.org. All proceeds benefit the long-term sustainability of the Wyoming Historical Society.