Monarch

This 1920s photograph submitted by the Sheridan Community Land Trust shows two young women posing on the sidewalk at the Town of Monarch.  Monarch was founded in 1903 as one of the many coal company towns in the area.  It was all but abandoned in 1953.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The 2024 Calendar of Wyoming History published by the Wyoming Historical Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization, features more than a dozen historical photographs of events around the state, and 365 daily tidbits.

Linda Fabian, director of the WHS, said this year the photographs were submitted by museums and individuals from across the state.

