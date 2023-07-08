SHERIDAN — The 2024 Calendar of Wyoming History published by the Wyoming Historical Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization, features more than a dozen historical photographs of events around the state, and 365 daily tidbits.
Linda Fabian, director of the WHS, said this year the photographs were submitted by museums and individuals from across the state.
“We have published this popular calendar for over forty years,” she said, “and thought it was time to invite individuals, museums, libraries and other organizations to submit historical photographs from their collections. We were thrilled with the outcome which made our final choices very difficult.”
Photographs for the calendar were selected from the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the Carbon County Museum, the Anna Miller Museum, the Grand Encampment Museum, the Hanna Basin Museum, the Green River Valley Museum, the Crook County Museum, the Hartville Museum, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the Cowley Heritage Center, the Bower Family, the Carbon County Museum, Lander Pioneer Museum, and the Varley Family Collection/Point of Rocks.
“Each photograph marks a time in Wyoming’s history that reflects industry, family, agriculture, towns and more," Fabian said.
Another feature of the calendar is a daily tidbit relating to “a day in the history of…” such as, on Jan. 24, 1944, the War Salvage lecture suggested “how to get fat from skunk without smell.” Or, when on Aug. 4, 1935, the popular fan dancer, Sally Rand, vacationed near Saratoga.
Calendars may be purchased at museum gift shops, bookstores and other outlets throughout the state, including at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts in Sheridan. They can also be ordered directly from the Wyoming Historical Society by emailing linda@wyshs.org or calling 307-322-3014.