SHERIDAN — Applications for the Wyoming Homemakers scholarship are due March 15. This scholarship was started to honor a member’s daughter and has been increased with memorials for other members and families.
Applications are available from wyominghomemakers@gmail.com or on financial aid pages for the community colleges and University of Wyoming. You may also contact Beverly Reed, 1003 Dull Center Road, Douglas, WY 82633 for an application.
For those who are continuing education students and a resident of the state of Wyoming, second year or above in college, now is the time to apply. The award will be paid to the college upon receipt of a registration form or verification of enrollment in the semester following the application.
The student awarded must be working toward a degree and be a full-time student (12 credits) and meet one of the following criteria. Anyone that meets the criteria can apply. The student must: Attend an accredited Wyoming community College. Attend the University of Wyoming. Attend an affiliated college in the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program or a college with a reciprocal tuition program. Attend a Wyoming trade school for education. Or be taking online classes at an accredited institution while living in Wyoming.
The goal of the Wyoming Homemakers is to promote continuing education in all its forms and the values of the Wyoming Homemakers Association which are home, family, community and education.