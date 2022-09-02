SHERIDAN — Nonprofit organizations across the state can apply for a new round of grants of up to $10,000 through Wyoming Humanities.
Wyoming Crossroads Grants are part of an initiative to apply humanities perspectives locally to help the state realize growth out of change.
Wyoming Humanities has taken the lead in this multifaceted statewide campaign to dig deep into the themes of Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change.
Wyoming Crossroads Grants will support various public humanities projects across four broad categories: programming, publications, preservation and digital media projects.
Applications for programming or publication funding are due Oct. 14, 2022; digital media or preservation applications are due April 14, 2023.
The aim of the grant funding is to serve the three primary goals:
• Increase Wyoming’s intellectual, community, social and civic wealth as the state restructures its economy.
• Apply humanities programming in new and innovative ways to reach audiences that do not typically engage in public humanities.
• Develop new partnerships with groups and associations not typically considered “humanities” or cultural organizations.
“I’ve heard from people asking whether they should apply or whether they fit the criteria,” said Chloe Flagg, the director of grants and programming with Wyoming Humanities. “The quick answer is often a resounding ‘yes’ — and if they have any questions, they should absolutely speak with us about these opportunities.”
Applicants will have the opportunity to expand on proposed projects during a conversation with Flagg and other members of the Wyoming Humanities team. Conversations will supplement applications and be used for evaluations.