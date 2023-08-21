Money stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Nonprofit organizations across the state can apply for a new round of grants of up to $10,000 through Wyoming Humanities.

Wyoming Crossroads Grants are part of an initiative to apply humanities perspectives locally to help the state realize growth out of change. Wyoming Humanities has taken the lead in this multi-faceted statewide campaign to dig deep into the themes of Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change. Wyoming Humanities has awarded hundreds of thousands in Wyoming Crossroads grants since its inception.

