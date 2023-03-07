sheridan — At Wyoming Humanities' annual meeting in February, five new board members were officially appointed to the organization, including one from Sheridan County.
Sheridan's Dave Wills joined the board with other members from Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Jackson and Lander.
“We’re thrilled to have such a thoughtful group of new board members, each with a strong background of helping their communities and our state,” said Executive Director Shawn Reese. “This group will only improve the great work of Wyoming Humanities across the area.”
Leaving board members for this cycle were Warren Murphy of Cody, Sarah Jo Sinclair of Sheridan, and Isabel Zumel of Jackson.
Wyoming Humanities is now represented by a 15-person board, including two ex officio members. Milward Simpson currently serves as the board’s chair.
For more information about the organization and its board of directors, visit thinkwy.org.