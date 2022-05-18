Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.