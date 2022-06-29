SHERIDAN — Wyoming First Lady Jenny Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative delivered 1,400 pounds of beef to The Hub on Smith.
The meat, worth more than $50,000, will be distributed to several nonprofits throughout the county. Recipients include The Hub on Smith, Lunch Together Soup Kitchen, Ranchester Community Cupboard, Salvation Army, Sheridan College General’s Pantry, Story-Banner Community Food Pantry and The Food Group.
The organization’s mission is to end hunger and food insecurity in Wyoming.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative partners with local organizations, like The Hub, to share resources and offer support in order to achieve its mission.