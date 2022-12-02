School lunch stock
CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation partnered to eliminate school meal debt accrued during the first two weeks of school while districts transitioned students into the free and reduced meal program through the National School Lunch Program.

The amount of debt eliminated totaled $17,232.71 across 21 school districts, which translates to 6,089 meals.

