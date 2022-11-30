drunk driving stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

LARAMIE — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation Nov. 12.

Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 114th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Highway 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Fort Collins this year. 

Tags

Recommended for you