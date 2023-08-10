08.10 sim recap.jpg

From left, Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, Rep. Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, attended an Article V convention of states simulation last week.

 Courtesy Photo

SHERIDAN — There has not been an Article V convention of the states since the original Constitutional Convention ended in 1789. Convention of States, a national organization, is simulating the convention as part of an effort to change that.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution lays out methods to amend the document. The Constitution has 27 amendments. Eight amendments have come in the last 100 years and the most recent was ratified more than 30 years ago, in May 1992.

