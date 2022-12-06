Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct supplemental budget hearings starting Thursday. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Thursday and Friday and Dec. 12 -16. The full schedule for the budget hearings and associated materials are available on the Legislature’s Website at wyoleg.gov.

