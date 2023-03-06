SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature passed a slew of bills during the final week of its session.
Of the roughly 60 bills passed last week, the legislation was wide-reaching, ranging from property tax refunds to prohibiting abortion.
Senate Vice President Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, praised the property tax reform the Legislature completed in the final week. House Bill 99 and Senate Joint Resolution 3 offered property tax relief in different ways.
HB 99 expanded the state’s property tax refund program.
“For immediate relief for those that are most in need, we have the increase in the (refund) program,” Kinskey said. “It’s not ideal because you’d like to get relief for everybody, but at least we can get some relief to those most in need.”
The House concurred with amendments made by the Senate and sent the bill to the governor’s desk by a vote of 50-12.
If voters approve SJ 3, a constitutional amendment, it would allow the Legislature to create a new residential property tax category and reduce the property tax for primary residences, according to Kinskey.
The Senate voted to concur with amendments made by the House by a vote of 22-8. The amendment is set to appear on the ballot in the next general election.
Kinskey also praised the passage of a bill preventing crossover voting. House Bill 103 will require voters to change their party affiliation, if desired, no less than 14 days before primary elections. Kinskey said this was the fifth attempt at a similar bill.
The Senate passed HB 103 by a vote of 19-11. The bill currently awaits the governor’s signature.
The Legislature had a focus on election integrity and security during the session as well. Though not passed during the final week, House Bill 47 requires electronic voting machines used in Wyoming to be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The final version of the bill was passed by the House by a vote of 34-28 Feb. 21.
Senate File 153 also focused on electronic voting machines. The file is set to prevent electronic voting machines from connecting to the internet or connecting to a device connected to the internet. The file also ensures ballots are properly sealed and delivered to the county clerk’s office.
“I think our elections here in Wyoming are secure and accurate,” said Brian Boner, R-Douglas, the file sponsor. “I started talking with the clerks to make sure we retain the status of secure and accurate elections.”
The Senate concurred with amendments made by the House to SF 153 by a vote of 27-3.
Legislation surrounding transgender youth participation has sparked conversation nationwide and Wyoming is no different. Senate File 133 made it through both chambers and is set to require transgender athletes to compete with teams that match their sex assigned at birth.
“This (file) requires that if an athlete is born male at birth, they’re banned from competing against biological females,” said Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, the sponsor of the bill. “Fairness really goes out the window if they’re allowed to compete against females.”
The Senate concurred with amendments made by the House to SF 133 by a vote of 27-3.
Should they be eligible, new mothers in Wyoming are set to receive an extension to their postpartum Medicaid coverage. Coverage currently lasts 60 days postpartum but House Bill 4 extends coverage to 12 months postpartum.
The Senate sent HB 4 to the governor’s desk by a vote of 16-14. It is expected Gov. Mark Gordon will sign the bill, as Jen Davis, his health and human services policy advisor, previously said he supports it.
The Legislature expanded abortion prohibitions during the session.
Senate File 109 prohibits chemical abortions. The file outlaws the prescription of drugs for the purpose of performing an abortion. Exceptions in the file were made clear.
“This (file) does only one thing: it prevents… drugs being used for the sole purpose of performing an abortion,” said Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the sponsor of the file. “It does not prevent contraception, it prevents the prosecution of a woman who receives an abortion, it allows the treatment of miscarriage, and it allows abortion in cases of (sexual assault), incest, and protecting the life of the mother.”
SF 109 concurred with amendments made by the House, which included striking specific drug names from the file, by a vote of 26-4.
House Bill 152, the Life is a Human Right Act, is a comprehensive prohibition on abortion that expands on the trigger law passed by the Legislature in 2022. HB 152 offers clearer definitions for the legislation and offers exceptions to the law.
The House voted to concur with amendments offering exceptions made by the Senate and sent it to the governor’s desk by a vote of 49-10.
The Legislature is set to continue its work in the interim with the Select Water Committee scheduled to kick things off March 13.