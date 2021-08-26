SHERIDAN — Wyoming residents can now access Gale LegalForms, an online collection of free legal forms through GoWYLD.net. With access to Wyoming-specific “attorney forms,” residents can better understand common legal procedures and the involved documents. Many of the forms are available as Word documents or editable PDFs, so users need only to fill in the blanks.
“Gale LegalForms delivers legal information to residents in customizable formats,” said Chris Van Burgh, Wyoming State Library Database Instruction Librarian. “This will help users take control over their legal affairs.”
Users can create accurate, reliable and hassle-free legal documents. Gale LegalForms offers an easy-to-use, state-by-state and step-by-step approach to addressing basic legal matters, such as developing a will, conducting real estate transactions including rental or lease agreements and more. Users have access to thousands of customizable online legal documents that are available anytime, anywhere.
Wyoming residents also have access to Gale Business: Plan Builder, which provides patrons with access to a simple step-by-step platform designed to aid in developing a custom business plan. These resources were purchased with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and will be available to Wyoming library users through September 2022.
Find Gale LegalForms and Gale Business: Plan Builder in GoWYLD.net, accessible in all Wyoming libraries and remotely with a valid Wyoming library card and PIN. Contact your local library for more information.