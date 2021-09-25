SHERIDAN — Wyoming entrepreneurs and small business owners now have access to Gale Business: Plan Builder, an anytime, anywhere resource through GoWYLD.net, which provides patrons access to a simple step-by-step interface with tools needed to support all aspects of developing a custom business plan.
This resource was purchased with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“Gale Business: Plan Builder provides an opportunity for Wyoming small businesses to get back on their feet,” said Chris Van Burgh, Wyoming State Library Database Instruction Librarian. “We’re honored to be able to use these funds to support our state’s economy.”
Startups and experienced business owners often suffer from information overload while managing their ideas. Gale Business: Plan Builder is equipped with tools and templates to assist users in creating documents and other deliverables, as well as an intuitive dashboard that shows the progress and completion of activities as patrons move through the development process.
Wyoming residents also have access to Gale LegalForms, which provides patrons with access to free legal forms and customizable documents — another ARPA-funded resource — and will be available to Wyoming library users through September 2022.
Find Gale LegalForms and Gale Business: Plan Builder in GoWYLD.net, accessible in all Wyoming libraries and remotely with a valid Wyoming library card and PIN. Contact your local library for more information.