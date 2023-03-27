scam stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Following reports of fake texts and bogus calls seeking money, Wyoming Medicaid is alerting residents about current Medicaid renewal scams that are targeting program clients. Wyoming Medicaid is part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“Some of our clients are receiving text messages claiming their Medicaid coverage was at risk for cancellation or they have actually already lost benefits. When clients call the listed number, they are threatened and asked for $500 to continue their benefits,” said Lee Grossman, state Medicaid agent and Division of Health Care Financing senior administrator with WDH.

