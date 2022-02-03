SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Army National Guard is proposing to construct a new vehicle maintenance shop in Sheridan to service military vehicles previously serviced in Lovell. The proposed location for the shop is on the southern boundary of the local training area located just north of Soldier Creek Road.
National Guard representatives hosted an open house of the existing facility in Sheridan County, located on the Sheridan College campus Wednesday that included interested stakeholders and several government officials. National Guard operations would remain on Sheridan College's campus, but vehicles and maintenance work would move to the new facility.
Force structure changes in the Big Horn basin have resulted in several changes to unit locations, including the relocation of the entire 960th Brigade Support Battalion footprint from Lovell to Sheridan, thus requiring a larger facility to house the additional equipment and maintenance work.
While officials would not release potential site locations, they did reveal an architecture and engineering firm is currently assessing several locations within the Sheridan local training area for feasibility, cost and infrastructure impacts.
Officials have, however, set sights on size, community impact and cost. The new facility, proposed to extend 31,550 square feet, would support wheeled vehicles from several northern armories ranging from 1.25-5 ton and four- to eight-axled vehicles. The facility would employ five to 10 employees, with half of those coming from the current Sheridan facility and the other half relocating from Lovell.
Estimated costs total $14.8 million ahead of project construction, which plans have "very closely" involved city and county officials "to improve communication with the community and facilitate every aspect of the research and site selection process."