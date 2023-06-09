SHERIDAN — The Wyoming National Guard is set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3, a comprehensive emergency response exercise aimed at enhancing public safety and community preparedness. The exercise will take place from June 12-15 in various locations throughout the state.
Vigilant Guard 23-3 will bring together military personnel, first responders, homeland security/emergency management officials and other key stakeholders to simulate a large-scale disaster scenario. The exercise will provide an opportunity to test response capabilities, coordination among agencies and communication systems in a controlled environment.
The exercise will take place in several counties in Wyoming including Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan and Weston. During the exercise, residents may notice an increased presence of emergency response personnel, military vehicles and aircraft in certain areas. It is important to note that these activities are part of the exercise and not an actual emergency. Vigilant Guard 23-3 is designed to ensure that emergency response organizations are well-prepared and ready to effectively respond to any future crises that may arise.
Specifically, Sheridan County will host an active shooter DRILL at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus June 12. The Sheridan Area Search and Rescue will exercise a hoist lift with a helicopter with the assistance of the National Guard June 13.
The Wyoming National Guard assures the public every precaution has been taken to minimize disruptions and maintain the safety of communities throughout the exercise, according to a press release. Local residents may experience temporary road closures or traffic diversions near exercise locations, and it is advised to follow any instructions given by law enforcement or emergency personnel.
While the exercise is primarily focused on enhancing emergency response capabilities, it also serves as an opportunity to showcase the role played by the Wyoming National Guard in safeguarding the community. The National Guard’s Vigilant Guard 23-3 demonstrates commitment to maintaining a state of readiness and preparedness, the release said.
The Wyoming National Guard appreciates the support and understanding of the public during Vigilant Guard 23-3. This exercise is vital in ensuring that our communities are well-protected and resilient in the face of any potential emergency.
For more information about Vigilant Guard 23-3 and its impact on local communities, contact Alyssa Hinckley at 307-772-5040 or alyssa.b.hinckley.civ@army.mil. Updates and additional information can also be found on the Wyoming National Guard’s official website and social media channels.