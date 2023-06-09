Wyoming Guard breaks gound on new state of the art facility

Soldiers of the 960th Brigade Support Battalion of the Wyoming Army National Guard pose for the symbolic groundbreaking of a new facility in Sheridan May 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the construction of a new vehicle maintenance shop that will be housed right next to the existing armory.

 Coutesy photo | Sgt. Kristina Kranz

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming National Guard is set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3, a comprehensive emergency response exercise aimed at enhancing public safety and community preparedness. The exercise will take place from June 12-15 in various locations throughout the state.

Vigilant Guard 23-3 will bring together military personnel, first responders, homeland security/emergency management officials and other key stakeholders to simulate a large-scale disaster scenario. The exercise will provide an opportunity to test response capabilities, coordination among agencies and communication systems in a controlled environment.

Recommended for you