SHERIDAN — Wyoming National Guard will host an open house in Sheridan from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
The event will take place at the armory, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave.
The Wyoming Army National Guard is proposing to construct a new vehicle maintenance shop in Sheridan to service military vehicles previously serviced in Lovell. The proposed location for the shop is on the southern boundary of the local training area located just north of Soldier Creek Road.
Alternate locations are also being considered.
For more information, or to RSVP to the open house, contact Alyssa Hinckley at alyssa.b.hinckley.civ@army.mil or 307-772-5040.