Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.