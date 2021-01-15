SHERIDAN — Following the release of 2019 statistics, Wyoming is again No. 1 in suicide rates per capita.
“I love Wyoming being No. 1 in everything except this one,” Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released 2019 statistics Dec. 23, 2020, indicating Wyoming topped the charts for deaths per capita of suicide with 170 deaths, or a rate of 29.4 per 100,000 population. Following Wyoming were regional states: Alaska (second, 28.7 rate), Montana (third, 27.0 rate), New Mexico (fourth, 24.5 rate) and Colorado (fifth, 22.8 rate). Oregon, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Maine rounded out the top 10.
As a region, the Mountain West proves the most vulnerable to suicide deaths, as its rate of death is 21.6 per 100,000 collectively, recording 5,364 suicide deaths in 2019.
Firearm suicides were again the most common, accounting for 50.4% of all suicide deaths in 2019.
Demographic breakdowns saw significantly more males, middle-aged adults ages 45-64 years old and white people.
Feeling the personal burden of leading the nation in suicide deaths, Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition members brainstormed ways to engage the community and reach vulnerable populations struggling with mental health issues during its monthly meeting, held every second Thursday of the month at noon. While the coalition established several years ago, participation in meetings and events have wavered. The team present at the coalition’s first meeting of 2021 came up with several potential ideas and activities, even with pandemic measures in place, to help involve the greater population.
Sources of Strength, a best practice youth suicide prevention project, has spread throughout the county via school districts, with many trained on suicide prevention through the SOS program. Another training coming up will be open to community members wishing to increase their knowledge of SOS and suicide prevention tactics. The three-and-a-half-hour training is for adult advisors and has room for up to 30 people per training.
“Although it’s an adult advisor training, it’s a fantastic overview of Sources of Strength, why we do it, why it’s important,” Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said. “If you are interested or you know of others who would be interested in taking that, I’ll send out dates.”
The training will be conducted via Zoom. Tongue River and Big Horn school leaders will also be trained.
Local law enforcement continues to train officers and deputies in crisis intervention, including mental health first aid, with the hope to have all law enforcement in Sheridan County trained. On Wednesday, SPD officer Howie Fitzpatrick will train his fellow officers in crisis intervention.
A continuing struggle in Sheridan County is Title 25 detainments. Title 25 allows law enforcement to place those deemed a harm to themselves or others on an involuntary hold at the local hospital or mental health emergency facility. Because Sheridan County does not have an emergency care facility specific to mental health patients, those admitted under Title 25 are held at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, an entity that is not specifically equipped to handle a Title 25 patient.
A significant overhaul of statute is currently moving through the Legislature, but during committee meetings ahead of the legislative session, several agencies throughout the state spoke against revisions, noting that alterations weren’t enough to solve all issues relating to the system as it stands now. While stakeholders will continue coordinating with legislators on revisions to the two bills addressing Title 25, there is still work to be done.
Locally, the coalition aims to quell the increased suicide rates in the state by any means possible.