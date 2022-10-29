senior citizen elderly stock
CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s nursing homes continue to self-report shortages through the COVID-19 pandemic. AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard suggests 62.9% of Wyoming facilities are experiencing a staff shortage — the nation’s second highest rate and well ahead of the national average of 23.9%.

Wyoming’s nursing home staffing has been impacted by COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, though September’s numbers are much higher than the 50% of facilities reporting a shortage in July and the 58% self-reporting a shortage of nurses and aides in mid-August. Wyoming’s health care staff COVID-19 vaccination rate is below the national average with 80% of staff fully vaccinated — eight points under the national average. Just 32% of health care staff in Wyoming nursing homes are considered fully vaccinated or vaccinated and not due for a booster. That is 10 percentage points below the national average and ranks the state 37th in the nation.

