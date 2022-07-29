Bighorn Mountain stock
Buy Now
File photo |The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the new Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program that was launched June 30.

The new grant program aims to award funding to projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure and more.

Recommended for you