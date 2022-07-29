SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the new Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program that was launched June 30.
The new grant program aims to award funding to projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure and more.
Wyoming Outdoor Recreation staff will provide an overview of this exciting new program to include qualifications, important dates, pre-application process and more prior to opening the floor to attendees for questions.
The virtual meeting will take place Aug. 1 from 3:30-5 p.m. Those planning to attend should join virtually via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/gox-rbei-mds or by calling in by dialing: 1-470-285-4298 and entering the PIN: 637 855 166#.
The pre-application period for grants opened June 30 and will close Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. Wyoming's local, county, state and tribal governments as well as nonprofit organizations are all eligible to apply for the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant. Various amounts of awards for grants will be offered between $20,000 and $749,000. Applications will be reviewed and scored by an Outdoor Recreation Grant Committee. The grants will be evaluated for: ARPA eligibility of project, economic impact, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, budget and project costs, a funding match and community support.
Learn more about Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and the new grant program at www.wyorec.com.