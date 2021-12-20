SHERIDAN — Wyoming Parks is moving to a new and improved system for annual permit sales.
While the organization transitions to the new system, parks and selling agents will temporarily be unable to sell day use and camping permits. In the meantime, all annual day use and camping permits must be purchased through Reserve America online or by phone at 877-996-7275.
According to state officials, the new system will streamline the customer experience by linking permits to the customer’s account with Reserve America. This will also help Wyo Parks combat misuse in the reservation system. Each year, thousands of dollars are lost to misuse of the reservation system, such as:
• use of fake permit numbers
• sharing permit numbers
• creating multiple accounts to book more sites/more days than allowed
Preventing these types of abuse will help ensure visitors are paying their fair share. All revenue collected through visitor fees goes right back to parks and sites to fund new construction, improvement projects, site interpretation and maintenance. Officials said they also believe the changes will increase campsite availability by reducing no-shows and improving compliance for length of stay limits. The state plans to transition parks and selling agents to the new system sometime before March.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters by phone at 307-777-6323 or email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov.