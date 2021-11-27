SHERIDAN — A statewide nonprofit is asking Wyoming residents what they’d do to become biking and walking friendly, if unlimited funding was available.
“If the money was there, what pedestrian and bicycle projects does your community need, in order to thrive in the future?” Wyoming Pathways’ 2021 Wyoming Active Transportation Community Needs Survey asks.
Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways, said his organization supports and advocates for people who bike and walk in all Wyoming communities, and plans to take responses gathered in its survey to state leaders. The survey is available online and is open to towns, cities, counties, nonprofits and the general public.
“Part of what we do is statewide advocacy,” Young said. “We work with Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, talking about policies that might benefit communities like Sheridan, and other cities and towns around Wyoming, that are interested in improving (pedestrian and bicycle projects).”
According to Wyoming Pathways, Gordon has developed a proposal to make best use of new federal funding Wyoming will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the first installment received earlier this year. Gordon has created what he calls a “strike team” to “work on big ideas that would help Wyoming drive towards a future where its citizens will thrive.” The team is already evaluating more than $3 billion in proposals, according to the governor’s office.
Many of the proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARPA funds, but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new infrastructure funding package, according to Gordon’s office. Wyoming Pathways, Young said, believes there is significant opportunity for community-identified active transportation needs, such as walkable main streets, safe routes to school and pathways for biking and walking. The governor’s staff has expressed interest in learning more about active transportation needs around the state, he said, and the Wyoming Pathways survey will be used to build a list of projects to provide the governor and the Wyoming Legislature.
“There are livability, economic and health benefits of these investments, for things as simple as better sidewalks, walkable main streets, open trails,” Young said. “It all adds up to a community that has many more options for people.”
Over the last decade or more, Sheridan has made great strides to become walkable, Young said.
“Main Street has been made wider, and there is public art,” Young said. “There have been curb extensions to make it safer for people to cross the street, and that has been well-received. The business community has responded well, and has been able to expand onto Main Street.
“It is really a part of the quality of life, the livability of Sheridan, to have a great Main Street,” Young said. “There are places to go, to socialize and to see friends, and you can shop, get dinner and lunch.”
The other expansion area people in Wyoming are seeking are bicycling and walking pathways, and while Sheridan has miles of paved trails in town and access to single-track trails via the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Bighorn National Forest amenities, there is always room for improvement.
“In every corner of the state, we have communities that are interested in building these hard-surfaced or graveled smooth surface trails that you can walk or ride your bike, so you’re not in the middle of traffic,” Young said.
Brad Bauer, executive director for the Sheridan Community Land Trust, explained the Soldier Ridge Trail system connects the city pathways to private land through two private ranches, and the Green Rim Trail in the Malcolm Wallop City Park allows access to natural surface trails.
“Pathways are great spaces that are free and open to the public. You don’t have to have a certain vehicle to reach those trails, and you don’t have to have a certain economic status,” Bauer said. “Trails are really important places for physical health, walking and running, and learning about the outdoors. They are also really important for mental health as well. That was highlighted by the amount of trail use during COVID. Those places were still available for people to get outside and away from all the stresses of life.”
One need he sees, he said, and one that the community is already working on, is a pathway connecting Ranchester and Dayton.
“We are working with a group of organizations, and with the town of Ranchester and the Tongue River Community Center, to develop a pathway between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester,” Bauer said. “When completed, it will be a great way for kids and adults to get safely between the two communities. This could be a route for Safe Routes to School and a place to recreate.”
Young said the benefits of creating walkable communities are not only economic, but improve safety as well. In Wyoming, there has been an increase in recent years in pedestrian fatalities that could also be mitigated by safer pathways.
“There are tremendous examples in Wyoming where these kinds of investments in downtowns, and having opportunities for trails that connect parks and open space, improve safety, livability and improve open space,” he said. “The return is substantial in communities’ competitiveness when attracting new businesses and new investments, and it pays back in livability and safety.”
Bauer said trails and pathways are important as economic opportunities for communities, both attracting and retaining skilled employees and new businesses.
Wyoming Pathways will close its survey around the end of November, but is still taking online submissions for several days.