MDA_3615.jpg

A few of the more than 60 tractors on parade to honor Tak Ogawa and Dwight Gilbert, two prominent members of the HeartMountain community, make their way past the iconic mountain. Ogowa passed away at the age of 96 and Gilbert is currently fighting cancer. 

 Courtesy photo | Mark Davis, Powell Tribune.

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Places website now hosts three in-depth digital exhibits on the topics of Heart Mountain World War II Internment Camp, Wyoming’s Statehood Celebration and WWII Prisoner of War Camps in Wyoming.

The latter is new to the collection, while the other exhibits have been revamped for visitors.

Tags

Recommended for you