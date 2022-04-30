SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Republican State Convention will take place in Sheridan May 5-7.
Committees will meet May 5-6 at the Ramada Plaza, and the convention itself will convene at 9 a.m. May 7 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, but additional events are also planned.
On May 5, Dave Munsick will provide live music during a meet and mingle at King's Saddlery, King Ropes and museum. On May 7, James O'Keefe of Project Veritas will offer a presentation at Sheridan Junior High School. He will also present at the convention banquet that evening.
For additional information on the event, or to purchase tickets to special events, see wyoming.gop.