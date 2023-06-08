SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced the 2023 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist, available on Spotify, and includes Sheridan-based band The Two Tracks and Buffalo-based band Prairie Wildfire.
The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes, according to a press release from the arts council.
Songs were selected by Jami Duffy, the executive director of Youth on Record and co-manager of the Underground Music Showcase in Denver, Colorado. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.
Prairie Wildfire’s “Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy and “Heart You Couldn’t Hold” are included on the playlist, as well as The Two Tracks’ “All Women Are Healers” from its 2020 released album.