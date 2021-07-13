LARAMIE — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network recently received a Portable Assistance Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide technical and advising assistance to Wyoming small businesses affected by the economic downturn in the energy industry.
Portable Assistance Grants are provided by the SBA to target negative economic events in specific business segments or geographical areas.
“Although the grant is modest and does not provide direct financial assistance to small businesses, it does allow us to increase training and advising opportunities for businesses and workers affected by the downturn in the energy industry,” said Jill Kline, Wyoming SBDC Network State Director. “The focus of our grant activities is to help negatively affected businesses strengthen their operations or pivot into other areas. We would also love to work with displaced workers interested in applying their skills as small business owners. The ultimate goal is to contribute to a stronger, more diversified Wyoming economy.”
All advising and training opportunities presented through grant activities are no-cost and all one-on-one advising is completely confidential — as are all interactions with the Wyoming SBDC Network.