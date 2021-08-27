SHERIDAN — The Department of Family Services will host a webinar on the Homeowner Assistance Fund Sept. 1. Information, registration and the HAF plan will be available at bit.ly/HAFWebsite.
The state is seeking public input on the development of the HAF, a U.S. Treasury Department initiative passed through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The HAF would provide an estimated $40 million in federal funding to assist eligible homeowners in the state, who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and meet income eligibility criteria, with mortgage and utility cost relief.
Feedback on the HAF plan can be emailed to homeowner.assistance@wyo.gov until Sept. 3. The state intends to submit the program plan to the U.S. Treasury Sept. 8.