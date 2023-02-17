SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Senate passed a bill Monday to codify provisions for electronic voting machines.

House Bill 47, sponsored by the ​​Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, would require electronic voting machines used in Wyoming to be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The commission was established in 2002 by the Help America Vote Act.

