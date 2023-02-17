SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Senate passed a bill Monday to codify provisions for electronic voting machines.
House Bill 47, sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, would require electronic voting machines used in Wyoming to be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The commission was established in 2002 by the Help America Vote Act.
Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said her office already follows rules that would be codified by the bill.
“(The bill) would require that electronic voting systems used by county clerks be certified and meet certain standards, which has all been followed to this point,” she said.
Beginning during the 2020 election, each Wyoming county used a commission-certified electronic voting system that met the criteria laid out in HB 47.
HB 47 also requires voting system vendors to acquire a certificate of good standing from the secretary of state and EAC certification for any new electronic voting systems.
Schunk Thompson said she and fellow county clerks are in favor of the legislation following a committee amendment. The amendment removed text from the bill that would have allowed a state entity to make decisions on the county-owned electronic voting systems without county input.
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said the committee amendment forces several people to question the election equipment.
The deleted text, “would allow one person to throw into question all of the pieces of equipment in the state,” he said. “We could think of the chaos that would ensue if that power were used irresponsibly.”
While allegations over election integrity were rampant in 2020, Case said the machines the state uses were not subject to any.
“There were a lot of allegations about our last election,” he said. “None of which bore out for Wyoming. None of which bore out for this equipment.”
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, and Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, proposed amendments on the Senate floor Monday that would have replaced all or a portion of the bill text removed by the committee. Both amendments failed.
The Senate passed the version of the bill that Wyoming county clerks were in favor of by a vote of 24-7.
The House passed its version of the bill Jan. 19 by a vote of 33-27. This version of the bill included text that placed some control of the electronic voting machines under a state entity.
Because the House and Senate passed different versions of the bill, there will be a joint committee hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m. A live stream of the hearing will be available on the Wyoming Legislature YouTube channel.